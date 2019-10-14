Gas cylinder explosion kills 10 in India

At least 10 people died after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials say.

The building collapsed due to the blast, which took place in a two-storey building in Mau district on Monday.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as officials fear that more people could be trapped in the debris of the building.

Neighbours told local media that they heard a loud explosion and the building was engulfed in fire soon after.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the blast in a house in Walidpur in Mau,” Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi told PTI news agency.

“He has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and directed… all officers to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured persons.”

