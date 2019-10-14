Vanguard Logo

Vanguard Nigeria

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Gas cylinder explosion kills 10 in India

On 9:18 amIn Foreign, Newsby

At least 10 people died after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials say.

Gas cylinder, India, Explosion

The building collapsed due to the blast, which took place in a two-storey building in Mau district on Monday.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as officials fear that more people could be trapped in the debris of the building.

Neighbours told local media that they heard a loud explosion and the building was engulfed in fire soon after.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the blast in a house in Walidpur in Mau,” Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi told PTI news agency.

“He has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and directed… all officers to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured persons.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.