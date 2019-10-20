Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday disclosed that payment of counterpart funds by his administration would facilitate the transformation of basic education in the state.

The governor made the disclosure in Ido Ekiti while commissioning a block of six classrooms at Ekiti Parapo College as part of activities marking the first anniversary of his administration in office.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, disclosed that payment of N4 billion counterpart funds to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) would change the face of basic education in the state.

According to a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, other projects commissioned were a police station in Igogo Ekiti, Town Halls in Obada Ekiti and Isan Ekiti.

The governor disclosed that basic education experienced hitches after his first tenure when the succeeding administration did not pay UBEC counterpart funds for 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

He said: “In 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, no counterpart find was laid to the Federal Government so we could not access money to build schools.

“But when Fayemi came, he paid all the arrears of counterpart funds and before the year runs out, we will give out contracts.”

The governor promised that competent local contractors would be engaged to execute the jobs to boost the economy at the grassroots.

Vanguard