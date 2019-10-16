Building collapsed in Brazil, has no construction registry

The building that collapsed Tuesday morning in Fortaleza, northeastern Brazil, was found to be an irregular one with no construction registry, said the city government.

The lot where the collapsed building located had 13 apartments, including a penthouse. But there has been no official registry of a single house there since 1977.

The authorities are conducting an investigation to discover the firms or individuals involved in the building’s construction.

Fire Department Commander Cleyton Bezerra said earlier that 10 survivors have been found along with one unidentified body, and nine others are still missing. Firefighters are still searching the rubble for survivors.

Vanguard News Nigeria.