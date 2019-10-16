Breaking News
Translate

Building collapsed in Brazil, has no construction registry

On 7:27 pmIn Foreign, Newsby

The building that collapsed Tuesday morning in Fortaleza, northeastern Brazil, was found to be an irregular one with no construction registry, said the city government.

The lot where the collapsed building located had 13 apartments, including a penthouse. But there has been no official registry of a single house there since 1977.

The authorities are conducting an investigation to discover the firms or individuals involved in the building’s construction.

Fire Department Commander Cleyton Bezerra said earlier that 10 survivors have been found along with one unidentified body, and nine others are still missing. Firefighters are still searching the rubble for survivors.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.