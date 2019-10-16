Broadbased decries indiscriminate destruction of telecom cables

..wins Metropolitan Fiber Infrastructure award

By Prince Osuagwu

The Group Executive Director, Broadbased Communications, Mr. Chris Erewele has decried the indiscriminate destruction of telecom/broadband cables in the country by road construction companies, appealing to relevant Government Agencies to address the menace urgently.

Erewele made the appeal while receiving the awards; Wholesale Telecom Provider of the Year and Metropolitan Fiber Infrastructure Company of the Year, won by his company at the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards, NITTA 2019, organized by the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria, ATCON .

Erewele said in serious climes, telecom infrastructures are declared critical national infrastructure as a way of protecting them from vandalisation and maintaining them for economic growth.

He said it was disheartening to see that at every road construction site, you see several of operators’ cables destroyed recklessly as if the economic backbone they provide for the country is not appreciated.

He also appealed to various stakeholders in the industry to work together to address the varied issues facing the Telecom sector in Nigeria, promising that the awards will spur the Broadbased Team to remain committed to the provision of quality services to customers.

Also, on the night,MD/CEO of the company, Prince Henry Iseghohi, won Outstanding Contribution to the Telecom industry award.

Iseghohi said the three awards are a testament that his company is dedicated to the open access model, and also reflects the goodwill of customers and dedication of the staff of the company.

Broadbased Communications has installed and maintained over 3,500km of Fiber Optic Cable connected to 22 Points of Presence in Lagos, operating an open access Metropolitan Fiber Optic Network, covering all the major business districts in Lagos.

The company provides Fiber Optic Network connectivity for Mobile Network Operators, 4G Network Operators, all the Submarine Cable Landing Stations, all Major Internet Service Providers, all Data Centers, Nigeria Internet Exchange Point, major Global Telecom

The company’s Executive Director, Business Development, Mr Chidi Ibisi noted that his company is central to telecom business in Nigeria as massive demand for data traffic has fueled the deployment for Fiber Optic Cables to all Wireless Base Station Sites, major Corporate Firms and Residential Estates in Nigeria.