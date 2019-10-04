British student commits suicide on graduation day after failing degree

A British student hanged himself at his family home on the day he was due to attend his graduation after hiding the fact he had failed his degree, according to The Sun UK report.

Nicholas Turner returned to his family home in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, just before summer this year after completing a three-year course in mechanical engineering at Southampton University.

However, the 23-year-old British, a former pupil at the prestigious Tonbridge School, had not told his parents he had flunked his degree, instead of telling them he had got a 2:1.

And on July 23, the day of the university graduation ceremony – which his parents were getting ready to attend with him – he killed himself.

An inquest at Maidstone Coroner’s Court heard this week how his body was spotted hanging outside his parents’ house by neighbours, who alerted his parents, just after 7 am.

The court heard how Nicholas has made dinner for his family the night before he took his own life and that he had not appeared to be depressed.

Dad Geoff Turner told the inquest he only found out that his son had failed his degree after his death, adding: “He had taken on quite a challenging course in his education but had always done well or appeared to do well.”

Detective Sergeant Brian Smith said the student’s body was spotted outside an upstairs bathroom by a neighbour and passing pedestrian on July 23, the report stated.

It was the day he was due to attend a graduation ceremony along with his parents, Kent Live reported this week.

Vanguard News Nigeria: No matter what you are going through in life, committing suicide is not the best and never a viable option. Always remember you are not alone and everybody will miss you ― your parents, siblings, children, friends. You matter and the world needs you.