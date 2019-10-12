Be patient with lawmaker, Aide begs constituents

Mr Lanre Agas, the Senior Legislative Aide to Hon. Tunji Olawuyi, member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, has called on the people of the constituency to be patient with the lawmaker.

The lawmaker’s aide made the call on Friday during the flag-off of free eye care for 700 people in Oke-Ero local government area of the state and sensitisation on Hon. Olawuyi’s programmes.

According to him, the welfare of the people of the constituency is top on the priority list of the lawmaker, assuring that his principal would fulfil all his campaign promises.

Agas said that the members of staff of the lawmaker’s constituency office decided to take the free eye care awareness tour to all the 10 wards in the council area in order to create awareness.

“The main purpose of our tour is to create public awareness on what the lawmaker has done, what he is doing and what he intends to do as well as interact with the public on his behalf.

He listed the projects already completed by Olawuyi to include the first phase of Ekan/Erinmope road project and construction of solar-powered street lights in all the palaces of first class Obas in the constituency.

Agas also mentioned some public places like the correctional yard, the Magistrates’ Court, Osi and the General Hospital, Isalu-Isin as part of the places which the lawmaker had touched, adding that he had also purchase JAMB forms for over 300 students in the constituency.

He explained that Olawuyi had concluded plans to empower 1,050 widows across his constituency and establish an entrepreneurship/agricultural scheme through the support of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to him, scholarships will also be given to four best students in each of the 84 public secondary schools in the constituency.

“All these projects are to be completed before the end of the year,’’ Agas said.

He said that the lawmaker was presently sorting the admission and sponsorship of all the candidates who met the cut off marks from his free JAMB programme.

The legislative aid further said that more projects and empowerment programmes would be implemented by the lawmaker for the benefit of his constituents.

He told members of the constituency that the ‘Ajuloopin’ office was open to new ideas, proposals and advices.

Vanguard Nigeria News