Ayade says Bakassi Seaport will diversify economy

On 9:18 am
Cross River Governor Ben Ayade has said that the Bakassi Agro Deep Seaport would help Nigeria’s quest to diversify the economy.
Governor Ben Ayade, of Cross Rivers state
Ayade, according to a statement by Mr. Eric Ojiekwe, Head, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Transportation, also lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for its “aggressive support for the non-oil sectors of the economy”. The statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that Ayade spoke in Abuja when he visited the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi. 
According to him, Cross River State has entered into a partnership with investors willing and ready to make the Seaport project possible and easy within two to three years. Governor Ayade commended Buhari and the transportation ministry for their foresight, and particularly for recognizing that the project was beyond politics.
Ayade thanked the President for approving the Seaport project in spite of the fact that Cross River was a PDP state. Responding, Amaechi pledged government’s readiness to provide the needed support to the state, noting that the project would create jobs and other multiplier benefits.
The Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Chidi Izuwah, in a remark, said that the Seaport project was the first of its kind in Africa. “ICRC has reviewed the outline and we are of the opinion that private sector investors can invest in the project and recover their money,”  he said.
