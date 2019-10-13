Armed robbers behead police sergeant in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Dare-devil armed robbers on Saturday night attacked Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega station along Asa dam road in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital and among other officers beheaded a police sergeant who was on duty.

The area has therefore been thrown into panic as residents now live in fear for fear of possible attacks by the armed robbers.

Spokesperson of the state police command Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident.

He added that the “information is true but the command is investigating the issue.”

Vanguard reliably gathered that the robbery incident occurred late Saturday night while the security men were already asleep.

The men of the underworld were said to have struck when staffer of the station had left for their respective homes.

During the bloody incident, the armed robbers allegedly beheaded a sergeant among other security personnel attached to the fuel station.

Bloodstains were said to be on the floor in the premises of the mega station Sunday morning before they were cleaned up.

A neighbour of the NNPC who craved anonymity told Vanguard that there had been robberies within the area in the recent time before the dastardly attack on the petrol station.

“I also heard about it and saw them packing the remnants of the deceased” He stressed.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that the NNPC mega station was under lock and key, throwing residents into a panicky situation that another round of fuel scarcity was imminent.

