By Ochuko Akuopha

CHAIRMEN of All Progressives Congress, APC, from South-South and South-East States have applauded directive of President

Muhammadu Buhari for a forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, calling for the immediate inauguration of the new board of the commission to superintend over its activities for a holistic review and reforms.

The forum opined that “since neither the Chairman nor Managing Director designates of the newly constituted NDDC board had served in the Commission in the period 2001 to 2019 in reference, they will be able to dispassionately carry out reforms that will revamp the Commission and correct the inadequacies of the previous boards vis-a-viz address the infrastructural decay in the region.”

This was contained in separate statements issued by the Chairman of the APC in Akwa-Ibom State, Mr Ini Okopido and leader South-South Chairmen of the forum and his Abia State counterpart, Mr Donatus Nwankpa who is the leader of South-East Chairmen of the forum respectively.

Also read:

Expressing satisfaction with the calibre of persons the President had already appointed to take over the task of the region’s development, the forum argued that “their inauguration to pilot the affairs of the Commission bringing to bear, their wealth of experience.

The party leaders commended Buhari for his love for the development of the Niger Delta region, assuring him of their unflinching support to carry out his holistic reform in the interventionist agency.

Saying that the appointees had distinguished themselves as men and women of integrity who had laboured for the growth and development of the party, they advised that anyone who has served in the previous board under investigation should be dropped by the Senate to avoid interferences with the audit process.

They maintained that the development of the region was “a collective task that is paramount to the State Chairmen as sound legacies bequeathed to the Niger Delta people will have overall impacts on the region’s socio-economic well being.”