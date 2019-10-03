Anambra: FRSC impounds 41 unregistered motorcycles, tricycles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Command, on Thursday said it impounded 41 unregistered motorcycles and tricycles on its first day of the nationwide clampdown.

The Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, that the corps impounded 21 tricycles and 20 motorcycles.

NAN reports that the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had ordered a nationwide clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles without number plates.

The enforcement date was shifted from Aug.1 to Oct. 2 to ensure adequate sensitisation of the public ahead of the exercise.

Kumapayi said: “The clampdown which commenced yesterday, is aimed at ensuring security of lives and properties of the citizens and reducing the rate of crime.

“The focus of the enforcement is on number plates (Vehicle Registration) and the rider’s licence.

“Motorcycles and tricycles without number plates are believed not to be captured in the National Drivers and Vehicle database, hence, in the event of a crash or crime, they cannot be traced.

“Yesterday, we impounded 41 bikes and tricycles during the ongoing enforcement across the state and we will continue today until we have achieved total compliance.”

Kumapayi said that the FRSC carried out the enforcement in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and The Anambra State Traffic Management Agency (ATMA).

The sector commander charged the combined team to be civil and exhibit a high level of professionalism while dealing with the operators of tricycles and the riders of motor cycles. (NAN)

Vanguard