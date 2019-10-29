Access bank completes second phase post-merger integration

…Says it’ll enhance its service delivery and uptime targets.

Access Bank Plc yesterday, announced the completion of the second phase of its integration, where it has brought together all its core banking platforms.

In a statement made available to the journalist, Access bank said that the completion of this phase heralds the delivery of one of the most robust banking platforms in the world that will serve its growing base of over 30 million customers seamlessly and enhance its service delivery and uptime targets.

“One of the benefits of the integration is the simplicity of initiating and receiving bank transfers, as customers will no longer need to select between ‘Access’ or ‘Access (Diamond)’ when transacting. Customers simply need to select ‘Access Bank’ for all transactions,” it said.

Its Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, praised the efforts pf committees during the period of the integration, saying, “A Special thank you to the integration committee for ensuring all the milestones expected at the various stages of integration were achieved within the scheduled timeframe.”

The Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, while appreciating the support demonstrated during the integration period added that the Bank is now better positioned than ever to serve its customers with the best solutions and service the industry has to offer. “Delivering the best services possible to our customers remains our highest priority. We can now offer the best digitally-driven financial solutions that will make our customers’ transactions simpler, faster and convenient”.

