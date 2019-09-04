Breaking News
Translate

Xenophobic attack: Police beef-up security in Enugu

On 10:40 amIn Newsby

The Police Command in Enugu State has beefed up security in the state over possible reprisal attacks by residents of Enugu and its environs on South African businesses.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, told Newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu that the command had increased patrol in the state especially within Enugu metropolis.
Police .Enugu
Lagos State Police Commissioner Zubairu Muazu at the National stadium venue of the protest. Photo: Kehinde Shonola.

Amaraizu said that the command had also deployed more policemen to locations where South African owned businesses exist in the state.

Child abuse: Police task parents on child protection in Sokoto(Opens in a new browser tab)

“The increased patrols and deployment to strategic locations of some businesses is to ensure that nothing untoward happen.

“The command is also appealing to residents not to take the law into their hands.

“But we expect that all will be law abiding even as the Federal Government is currently doing something on the development,’’ he said.

The spokesman reminded residents that those working at these South African business concerns within the state were their brothers and sisters.

There had been increased police personnel and other covert security personnel deployed to Shoprite Mall along Enugu-Abakaliki Road; MTN office in Zik Avenue and Multi-Choice office along Ogui Road among others.

NAN reports that the anticipated attacks followed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals and their businesses by South Africans.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.