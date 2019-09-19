Xenophobia: Nadesstu Condemns Attacks on Nigerians

The National President of the National Association of Delta State Students NADESSTU, Comrade Agolo Samson has condemned the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Agolo who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Asaba, condemn in totality the attacks on African nationals; especially against Nigerians living in South Africa by its citizens.

“The unwarranted and unending attacks on our people living in South Africa are inhumane and malevolent, and it is highly regrettable knowing the attacks are being meted on us by our supposed brothers.

“This is not the first time Nigerians have been subject to attacks in South Africa. We wish our fellow students still on holidays in South Africa safety as we call on the authorities to take measures to forestall future occurrence of xenophobic attacks in the country.

“We also urge the Nigeria Government and Africa Union to take effective actions to end frequent attacks on foreigners, especially nationals of other African countries living in South Africa.

“Nigerians should be able to live anywhere in the world without fear or intimidation,” he said.