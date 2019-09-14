Why I have never shown my full naked breasts – Cossy Orjiakor

Ayo Onikoyi

Cossy Ojiakor has revealed why she has never gone totally topless to show off her humongous boobs even though she’s renowned for flaunting them unabashedly at every given opportunity.

The Nutty Queen made the revelation while responding to an inquiry by one of her followers on Instagram on why she had never truly gone topless.

“It was a promise I made to my mum. She begged me never to show off my naked breasts and I have kept the promise ever since,” she had replied with an air of mischief which soon came to light.

“But now that she’s late, I may consider doing that soon. You know, never know what can happen,” she added to give the follower, who had confessed to dying to see her topless, a glimmer of hope

Cossy’s boobs have become legends in the entertainment space and has been touted by many “Nollywood’s queen of boobs”

Vanguard