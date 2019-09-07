Video: 49-year-old stepfather rapes stepdaughter in Edo

Police Command in Edo has arrested a 49-year-old man simply identified as Mr Raphael, for repeatedly raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter with the approval of the victim’s mother who is his lover.

Activist Harrison Gwamnishu who shared the story on his Facebook page, said the victim stated that she was molested by her stepfather and physically assaulted by him and her mum whenever she refused to have sex.

According to the victim, her mum and her stepfather agreed that the man would continually have sex with her in the bid to widen her vagina in preparation to send her abroad for prostitution and child pornography.

When interrogated, the victim said her stepfather had sex with her about three times now and had perfected plans with her mum to take her down to Lagos for them to feature in a pornographic film after which she would be flown to Italy to engage in prostitution.

Harrison said the suspect Mr Raphael was eventually apprehended and detained but would be transferred to SCID Benin for further investigation and prosecution. (NAN)

