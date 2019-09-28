Unravel killers of visiting US based Nigerian — Family begs Police

•Alleges abduction of deceased’s daughter

By Gbenga Onanuga &Joseph Ajikapo

A Nigerian based in the United States of America, Mrs Elizabeth Obakpolor, visited her home country in the company of her 26-year-old daughter, Tosin Araromi, for a supposed Beauty Pageant recently. By the way, Crime Guard learned that her Tosin was once Miss Nigeria in America some years back.

However, as you read the piece, her corpse is lying in the morgue. Report had it that she was crushed by a hit-and-run commercial bus, on the Third mainland bridge in Lagos, last week.

But her family members were not convinced with the explanation on the cause of her death. The family, also expressed worry over the whereabouts of Tosin, the deceased’s daughter.

In a petition to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Zubairu Muazu, signed by the Executive Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, Mr Okechukwu Nwagunma, he alleged that Tosin could have been abducted by those who lured her and her late mother to Nigeria and therefore, called for an urgent need to unravel the circumstances surrounding their relative’s death and also rescue her visiting daughter.

The petition read: “Last week, her family members received the shocking information about her sudden death in Lagos, Nigeria. They had no idea that she visited Nigeria with one of her daughters, Tosin Araromi. According to a family source, upon her mother’s death, Tosin called her brother in the US and informed him of their mother’s death.

“Her brother immediately called his newly married wife, Mrs Lovely Araromi, who is in Nigeria, to go and find out what happened. Lovely, who had no idea that her mother-in-law was in Nigeria went to Sabo Police Station but could not understand what was going on.

Cover-up

“She has also been unable to speak with Tosin who is always surrounded by some strange boys. She also visited St. Nicholas Hospital and reports by the Doctors at the hospital, where the deceased was ‘brought in dead’, doubted the story about the reported cause of death of Elizabeth. The deceased’s family members heard that she came to Nigeria with her 26-year-old last born daughter, Tosin Araromi, for a ‘Beauty Pageant’ details of which are still strange to them. The incident was said to have been reported at the Sabo Police station which, strangely, is over-reaching itself to do what the family suspects is ‘a lot of cover-up’. The corpse which was said to be at St Nicholas hospital was eventually found at the Lagos General Hospital.

“According to the family members, some boys are all over the place with Tosin, whom they suspect may have been captured by these boys suspected to be ‘Yahoo Boys’ after the death of her mother with whom she came to Nigeria.

Except at the times when Tosin comes with these boys to Sabo Police station, no family member knows her whereabouts! According to the family, all manners of ‘documentation ‘have been cooked up, including a ‘Police Report’, an ‘Autopsy report’, a ‘Coroner’s Report’, all within 24hours.

“The family members further revealed that in their desperation to cook up things, policemen at Sabo Police Station wrote ‘Elizabeth N. Aremu’ instead of Elizabeth Araromi on the so-called Autopsy and Coroners’ Reports. No family member is able to have Tosin talk to them. She is with those boys who are well known to the Sabo Police! The family is sore worried that harm may also come upon Tosin who appears to be held hostage by the unknown boys who only come with her to Sabo Police Station and disappear with her. The family strongly suspects that the boys are some of these Yahoo boys who trap their victims via the internet.

“The family’s concerns are: Homicide cases are not handled in any police station. They are handled at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). Why are the policemen in Sabo over-reaching themselves? Who are the boys now ceaselessly hovering over Tosin? They should be unmasked. What ‘Pageant’ brought Tosin and her mother to Nigeria unannounced? Why the hush-hush between the Sabo Police and these unknown entities?

“ The family strongly suspects that those boys may have tricked Tosin and her mother back to Nigeria with a phony pageant. They may have murdered her mother and now holding her hostage for whatever motive. The body of the deceased Mrs Elizabeth Araromi is currently lying at the Lagos General Hospital Mortuary.

“RULAAC, on behalf of the family, requests the CP to urgently intervene, to rescue Tosin from the unknown Boys, order a prompt investigation with a view to unraveling the actual circumstances surrounding and leading to the death of Mrs Elizabeth”.

Vanguard