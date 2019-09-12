The National Coalition for Change (NCC) says the verdict of the presidential tribunal shows that the judiciary cannot be threatened.

The panel led by Mohammed Garba had ruled that President Muhammadu Buhari was duly elected, brushing aside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appeal.

In a statement signed by the secretary-general of NCC, the group said the ruling is a victory for democracy.

While admitting that it is within the constitutional right of the opposition candidate to seek redress at the supreme court, the group warned against embarking on a path that may potentially threaten the peace of the land.

The NCC urged Buhari to see the verdict as the watershed to usher the final phase of his amiable reforms.

“The National Coalition for Change (NCC) is pleased with the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.” the group statement reads.

“Not only is the Tribunal’s verdict a victory for democracy, but it has also gone the extra mile to prove that propaganda, even when deployed by corrupt moneybags, is no match for the will of the people and the rule of law. The Tribunal has expressed the will of Nigerians.

“The Tribunal has set Nigeria on the path of peace and restoration by failing to legitimize the culture of lies, violence and manipulation upon which the Atiku/PDP challenge was based;”

NCC commends the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for dismissing the Atiku’s claim on the use of card readers and the phantom server that the PDP supposedly found in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Without prejudice to Atiku and PDP’s rights to seek a review of the ruling at the Supreme Court, we advise them to pursue their rights in a manner that does not threaten the peace.”

“We congratulate Nigerians,”

