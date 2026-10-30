‘I was warned not to buy car or house’ — Nigerian Pastor recounts ritual wealth

Pastor Joel Olasunkanmi, an Ogbomoso based cleric, has recounted how his pursuit of wealth through ritual practices allegedly led to a life changing car accident that resulted in the amputation of his leg.

Olasunkanmi shared his experience during an interview with BBC Yoruba, saying he turned to a ritualist while pursuing what he described as vain and worldly things.

According to the pastor, his involvement in the practice lasted about five years, during which he was instructed to find a young woman he deeply loved and carry out a ritual involving her.

“Thirty years ago, I took some steps that made God angry. It was while I was searching for vain and worldly things that I became disabled. I had a car accident on May 26, 2001,” he said.

Recounting the instructions given to him by the ritualist, Olasunkanmi alleged that he was asked to find a woman he loved, have sexual intercourse with her and use a white handkerchief to wipe her private parts before presenting it to the ritualist.

“The ritualist I sought told me to look for a young lady that I so much loved. I searched for her, had sex with her and used a white handkerchief to wipe her genitals. I took it to the man,” he recounted.

He said the ritual eventually brought him wealth, although he claimed he did not fully understand how it happened. However, he alleged that the ritualist placed restrictions on how he could spend the money.

“I did become rich. I did not know how it happened. But I did become rich. But I was told I could not buy a car or house from it,” he said.

The pastor further disclosed that the vehicle involved in the accident that eventually led to the amputation of his leg was indirectly connected to him because he had provided the money used to purchase it for another person.

“At the end of the day, the car that hit me was indirectly mine because I was the one who bought it for him. At the end of the day, my leg was amputated,” he said.

Reflecting on his experience, Olasunkanmi urged young Nigerians to exercise patience and avoid seeking quick wealth through questionable means.

“I implore the youths of today to be patient in everything they do,” he advised.

Vanguard News