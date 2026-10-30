Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez targets early return from injury

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is targeting a return from injury earlier than expected after making progress in his recovery from a broken jaw, according to Sky Sports.

The Argentina international underwent surgery after sustaining the injury during Chelsea’s visit to Everton earlier this month and had initially indicated that he would be “back in a few weeks”.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso also provided a similar recovery timeframe last week.

However, Sky Sports News’ James Savundra reports that there is growing optimism that Martinez could return sooner than anticipated after consulting a specialist about having a protective mask fitted.

Chelsea face Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday before travelling to Sunderland ahead of the upcoming international break.

Martinez’s earlier return would be a boost for Alonso, who has relied on 21-year-old Mike Penders in the Argentine’s absence.

Penders, who deputised for the former Aston Villa goalkeeper, endured a difficult outing in his first Premier League start against Tottenham last week, scoring an own goal.

Martinez was immediately established as Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper following his summer move from Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could face another defensive setback after Maxence Lacroix sustained a hamstring injury during their trip to Anfield on Wednesday.

The defender was forced off before half-time, adding to Alonso’s growing injury concerns, although the Chelsea manager admitted that it was too early to determine the severity of the problem.

“It’s too early to tell how serious it is,” Alonso said.

“Unfortunately he felt something in his hamstring and we need a couple of days to check what the injury’s going to be.”

Chelsea are already without Joao Pedro, Reece James, Martinez, Pep Chavarria and Jamie Gittens, while Moises Caicedo and Malo Gusto have also been dealing with minor fitness issues.

Despite their injury problems, Morgan Rogers believes Chelsea showed character in their response to last weekend’s defeat to Tottenham, following their performance against Liverpool at Anfield.

“To show that reaction shows we have players in the dressing room with character and fight – that’s all you can ask,” he said.

“Of course we will get better tactically and technically in terms of the way we want to play.

“We showed real fight after that loss and to put in a performance against a tough team, I’m proud of the boys and now we have to keep moving forward.”

Vanguard News