NDC urges INEC to remove deceased Nigerians from voters’ register

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the names of deceased Nigerians from the voters’ register ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party’s National Presidential Campaign Council (NPCC) raised concerns over reports that deceased Nigerians, including prominent figures such as Raymond Dokpesi, Ifeanyi Ubah, Muhammadu Buhari and Rotimi Akeredolu, still appear on the register.

In a statement on Friday, signed by its spokesperson, Dr Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, the council questioned the accuracy and integrity of the voters’ register and called on INEC to explain when it was last comprehensively updated.

The council also urged Nigerians and political parties to exercise their legal rights by filing objections against names believed to have been wrongly retained on the register.

It called on INEC to establish an online portal for publishing names under objection, allowing affected individuals who are alive to respond, and making public the procedure for challenging questionable entries.

The statement read: “Reports that deceased Nigerians, including prominent figures such as Raymond Dokpesi, Ifeanyi Ubah, Muhammadu Buhari and Rotimi Akeredolu, still appear on the voters’ register raise serious questions about its accuracy and integrity.

“These are just a few names. What about the 774 local government areas across Nigeria? How many deceased persons remain on the register? When was it last comprehensively updated? Is this an oversight, institutional failure or something more troubling?

“INEC has the legal responsibility to cleanse the register, especially if it has been notified by citizens. The electoral body owes Nigerians answers. We demand a credible, up-to-date and verifiable voters’ register ahead of the 2027 elections.”

The council said INEC, as a publicly funded institution, must demonstrate efficiency, professionalism and accountability in managing the electoral register.

It further called for an independent audit of INEC’s processes and mechanisms, citing concerns over the credibility of the 2023 general elections.

“The 2027 election is too critical for unanswered questions about the very foundation of our democracy. No excuses. No complacency. No questionable register. INEC must do its job,” the statement added.