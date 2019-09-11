Breaking News
Translate

Tottenham’s Lo Celso ruled out until late October

On 2:27 amIn News, Sportsby

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will be sidelined until late October after injuring a hip on international duty with Argentina.

Lo Celso
Lo Celso

He suffered the damage during Argentina’s 0-0 friendly draw against Chile in Los Angeles last week.

The 23-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Argentina squad and is back at his Premier League club for treatment.

“Giovani Lo Celso has returned early to Hotspur Way after being withdrawn from the Argentina squad due to a hip injury,” said a statement on Tottenham’s website.

READ ALSO: Guardiola wary of Tottenham title challenge

“The attacking midfielder sustained the injury during his national team’s match against Chile. He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return to training with the first team towards the end of October.”

His injury is a fresh blow to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino after his side’s spluttering start to the season, which includes just one win from four league games.

The highly-rated Argentine has made three substitute appearances since arriving from Real Betis on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day, with a view to a permanent move.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.