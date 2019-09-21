Team SMART, a selfless, committed group, says Funkekeme

... It’s The Only Group that Has Requested For Appointment

SENIOR Political Adviser to the Delta State Governor, Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, weekend, said that the actions of Team SMART for Okowa during and after the governorship elections was a demonstration of its commitment to the development of the state.

Funkekeme, who stated this in Asaba when he played host to the leadership and members of Team SMART for Okowa, urged the group not to relent in its selfless campaign for the Okowa led-administration but sustain it.

He said : “ Of all the support groups that have visited me, Team SMART is the only group that has not requested for any political appointment. Without doubt, it is a demonstration of your commitment to sustaining the successes of the Governor Okowa led-administration.

“ The way you canvassed and galvanized support for the state Governor across the state before, during and after the governorship elections is a clear indication that you are dependable, reliable and trusted partner of the SMART Agenda and the Stronger Delta Agenda.”

The senior political adviser, while responding to the campaign of the group against drug abuse and cultism, revealed that the twin evil were key components of the Stronger Delta Agenda.

“ The mind is a very potent tool in determine the success of any venture and until the mind of these youths are re-oriented, no policy or laws can work.

“ It is on this note that I am elated that Team took involved itself in renewing the minds of our youths. You know, I remember that when we were younger, we had more stronger moral fiber in our families, villages and schools but the reverse is the case now.”

He said that their campaign against drug abuse and cultism as well as the Okowa Free Extra Mural Lesson showed that the group was complementing the efforts of the statement government and promised to bring the governor’s notice to the selfless activities of Team SMART.

Earlier, the Director-General of the group, Hon. Sunny Orishedere, said that the purpose of the visit was to congratulate the senior political adviser on his appointment and to re-assure him that the main objective of the Team SMART, which is promote government policies, programmes and successes was still on course.

He hinted the political adviser that the Okowa Free Extra-Mural Lesson which he noted commenced in 2016 in few local governments was still ongoing, pointing out that it was planning to extend it to other areas.

While revealing that it has put in place a re-orientation programme against drug abuse and cultism, the DG called for greater partnership with the political adviser towards achieving the Stronger Delta Agenda.

VANGUARD