2027: Rivers votes must count this time — Peter Obi

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Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has called on the people of Rivers State to participate massively in the 2027 general election and ensure their votes are counted.

Obi made the call in a statement posted on X on Friday, following his participation in a town hall meeting organised by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The former Anambra State governor said the engagement provided an opportunity to discuss issues affecting Nigerians, including employment, healthcare, education, security and economic opportunities.

He said his administration, if given the opportunity to lead, would prioritise education, healthcare and poverty reduction as key drivers of national development.

Obi said experiences from countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia and India demonstrated that purposeful leadership could transform economies and improve citizens’ living conditions.

He cited Bangladesh’s progress in rice production, Indonesia’s expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises and India’s efforts to reduce poverty as examples of how focused leadership could produce significant results.

“My greatest elation today came from the renewed commitment I saw among the good people of Rivers State to participate massively in the 2027 elections and, more importantly, to ensure that their votes are counted and the people’s mandate is respected,” Obi said.

He urged Rivers voters to make the 2027 election an opportunity to demand a credible electoral process, stressing that elected leaders could only claim legitimate mandates when they emerged from free and fair elections.

“Let it be recorded that this time around, the people of Rivers State will vote, and their votes MUST count,” he declared.

Obi also said Rivers State had the potential to lead efforts toward credible elections in 2027.

“Rivers State can and should set the pace for excellent, free, fair, and credible elections in 2027,” he said.

He said only leaders produced through a transparent electoral process could legitimately be addressed as elected public officials.

The NDC town hall, according to Obi, focused on finding practical solutions to Nigeria’s development challenges and strengthening citizens’ participation in governance.

He thanked the NDC leadership, its Rivers State governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Vice-Presidential Candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, party officials and supporters for participating in the engagement.

Obi said the opposition movement’s broader objective remained to “rescue Nigeria, rebuild our institutions, and restore hope to our people.”