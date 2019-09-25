SME operators urged to embrace online fair

Mrs Purity Abhulimhenn, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Spangler Markets & Vents Square on Wednesday advised upcoming Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) to take advantage of e-business trade to boost their businesses.

Abhulimhenn said this in Lagos at a news conference on the company’s plan to inaugurate an online international trade fair.

According to her, the trade fair will have over 10,000 SMEs owners online.

She said that the company was created with the sole aim of helping small scale businesses grow into large scale businesses.

Abhulimen said that the event would be an annual e-business fair for SMEs , which aim at identifying, celebrating and creating a platform for businesses across the globe.

She also said that the online trade fair would help SMEs to showcase goods and services in a coordinated manner and also bridge the investor or business owner barrier at their convenience.

“It is also a way of celebrating Nigeria’s upcoming SMEs, who have demonstrated laudable resilience by thriving in a challenging business environment and are ready to take over the world in their various areas of professionalism.

“It is a celebration of strength, uniqueness, consistency and hard work.

“This is a dream come true, my team and I are trying all we can to ensure it is successful, considering the fact that it is the first of its kind, ”she said.

The CEO described the idea behind Spangler as a community of like minded vendors, adequately vetted and confirmed legitimate before they could be allowed to showcase their products on the platform as well as on the Market App.

She said: “The vendors must have gone through online and offline test exercises, which include presentation of their Corporate Affairs Commission documents, house address, office address.

“Also, primary and secondary phone numbers and a referee’s number will be confirmed before being approved as a legitimate Spangler Vendor.

“This exercise can take days as well as weeks all in a bid to ensure we do not have online scammers in our midst.”

The CEO said that the fair would run between Sept. 28 and Sept.31 , using its Facebook page, Spangler Market & Vet Sq page with a lot of persons going live at the same time in a group.

According to her, over 90,000 buyers are presently on the Facebook group and the buyers will be expected to scroll to check live posts.

“Thus far, the online have been able to bring food to the table of a lot of sellers and also given buyers an assurance that legit online sales are possible, ” Abhulimen said. (NAN).

Vanguard