…Opine that Poor exploitation, utilization of solid minerals affect socio-economic devt

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The President of Organisation of African Geological Surveys, OAGS, who also doubles as Director-General, Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, Engr. Abdulrazaq Garba, yesterday, asserted that poor exploitation and utilization of solid minerals affect Africa’s socio-economic development.

Garba who also doubles as President of Organisation of African Geological Surveys, OAGS, stated this while delivering his address at the 12th Annual General Meeting of OAGS in Abuja, which and will last through Wednesday.

According to him under-utilisation of the mineral resources is responsible for the slow pace in the development of nations on the African continent.

The OAGS’ 12th Annual General Meeting will end on Wednesday. It will be recalled that OAGS was launched in 2007 as an initiative of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development, NEPAD, through the African Mining Partnership, AMP.

The 2-day AGM has Heads of Geological Surveys of the various African countries in attendance.

He said: “Nigeria and indeed many African countries have continued to experience under-utilisation of their mineral resources, and this has accounted for the slow pace of socio-economic development in many nations on the continent.

“The 12th AGM of OAGS provides ample opportunity for African countries seeking to address their socio-economic challenges by harnessing their mineral resources.

“The OAGS is into partnership with European Geological Surveys in the areas of capacity development, technicalities and funding.”

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Abdukadir Muazu, while declaring the conference open expressed optimism that resolutions reached from the meeting will add value to the continents’ economy and meet the aspirations of the people.

One of the participants at the conference, Head of Namibian Geological Survey, Gloria Simubali, said it has become imperative for African countries to work together as they stand to benefit by tackling common challenges.

“There may be one area one country is finding difficult to cope with, and you discover that another country is doing well there, then you can share ideas on how to overcome such challenges”, Simubali said.

The Secretary-General of Euro Geo Surveys, Slavako Solar, in while speaking with the media said sharing of ideas, knowledge, and experience across borders will positively impact on various Surveys in the country and they will be better positioned to provide the right geosciences information for their governments to make the right and informed decisions that would improve the sector in their countries.