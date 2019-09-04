Police Recruitment: PSC advise applicants.

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission said on Wednesday that its attention has been drawn to a list circulating in the social media and originating from the Nigeria Police Force website containing some names of candidates who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force for the position of Constables.

The candidates according to the information are invited for medical screening scheduled for 9th to 14th of September 2019. It has been observed that as at the afternoon of today, Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, the list has been withdrawn from their Website.

The Commission said it will like to report that the list was compiled solely by the Nigeria Police Force without the involvement of the Police Service Commission, the body that has the constitutional mandate for the appointment.

All candidates who took part in the aptitude test held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 are hereby to watch out for the authentic list that will emerge after the meeting of the bodies.

The leadership of the Commission since coming into office has been doing everything possible to restore sanity not only in the recruitment exercise but also in all other facets of the mandate of the Commission.

The Commission wishes to state that it will never compromise or abdicate its constitutional mandate and will continue to insist that the recruitment exercise is merit driven, transparent and in conformity with the Public Service Rules and Federal Character principle.

It will resist any attempt to sabotage its efforts in this direction.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations said, “Applicants are therefore advised not to panic or despair as all their interests will be adequately protected.”

