…commends Benue women for their prayers and FG for sending troops to end the crisis.

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom has disclosed that over 60 security personnel lost their lives in Benue state while trying to quell the bloody herdsmen crisis and ensure the return of peace in the state.

Governor Ortom made the disclosure yesterday while welcoming Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo and Benue women to the 49th Edition of Benue Women In Prayer, BEWIP, Prayer Convocation held at the Government House Grace Chapel Makurdi said the prayers of women in the state contributed immensely to bringing the crisis under control.

While commiserating with families that lost loved ones in the crisis Governor Ortom also commended the federal government for drafting security personnel to the state to end the bloody crisis adding that the action helped to restore normalcy in the state.

According to Ortom, “over 60 security personnel lost their lives fighting that crisis so that we can have peace. I commend the federal government for drafting security personnel to end the killings.

Also read:

“I must also commend our women for persistently paying for peace in our state, but for prayers, we would have been consumed at the heat of the crisis,” Ortom added

While commending Nigerians for finally identifying ranching, as being championed by the state, as a panacea to the lingering herdsmen crisis in the country Ortom said it would definitely be a win, win for herders and farmers.

In her exhortation, Wife of the Vice President, who took her reading from the books of Psalm 24 and Zachariah 2 urged women to always go down on their knees when faced with challenges of womanhood in the families and to fix societal problems.

Mrs Osinbajo had earlier commissioned the Benue Centre for Enterprise Development and Innovation and the newly rehabilitated Mama Abayol Orphanage Home all in Makurdi and also held a town hall meeting with Benue youths.

Vanguard