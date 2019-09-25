Obaseki celebrates as Ogie marks birthday

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has celebrated with the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., on his birthday, hailing his contribution to the development of the state as remarkable.

In a statement, Governor Obaseki said Ogie, who is also the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader of Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, has overtime shown tremendous commitment to the welfare of the people and brought a brilliant spark to the business of governance in the state.

According to him, “I am excited to convey hearty congratulations to my dear friend and brother, Osarodion Ogie Esq., a quintessential gentle and brilliant lawyer, who serves as Secretary to the Edo State Government. He has proven over the years to be a dependable hand in the business of governance and works assiduously for the development of the state.

“As a seasoned politician, Ogie has worked for the benefit of the Edo people in his capacity as a former Commissioner for Works and now as the Secretary to the State Government. As the leader of the APC in Ikpoba Okha LGA, he has ensured that the people feel the impact of government, helping to attract businesses, provided opportunities for job creation and entrenched a strong political structure that prioritises the interest of the people above all else.”

The governor wished Ogie more years of good health, prosperity and wisdom to serve the people and contribute to the development of the state.

“As we celebrate him today, I wish him more years of good health, prosperity and wisdom. The state government will continue to tap from his wealth of experience in furthering the cause of development across the state,” he said.

