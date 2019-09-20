Niger Delta ethnic nationalities drum support for Odubu-led NDDC board

By Perez Brisibe

YOUTH representatives of the various ethnic groups in the states comprising the Niger Delta, Thursday threw their weight behind members and executive nominees of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The ethnic groups numbering 17 including; Ibibio, Edo, Urhobo, Isoko, Ogoni, Ikwere, Efut and Anioma under the auspicious of Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, NDENYLC, made their position known in a statement signed by Terry Obieh, Enudi Marcus, Osaze Omorogbe, Joseph Bassey and 13 others.

The youths commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing credible hands led by Sir Pius Odubu to man the affairs of the interventionist agency which they said needs a turnaround.

Appealing on those criticising the nominees of the new board to sheathe their swords, they said: “We are using this medium to appeal on those fighting against the members of the board to kindly stop their actions as we believe the nominees will deliver the dividends of democracy to the Niger Delta and the people of the region.





“We are also using this medium to urge particularly the Urhobos to support their own, Chief Bernard Okumagba who is a renowned chartered accountant, and former commissioner for Economic Planning and Budgeting in Delta state as Managing Director on the board.

“Council also endorse the appointment of other members of the board and thank President Buhari for his choice and wisdom in appointing them as we see their appointments as round pegs in round holes.”

The council further promised to work harmoniously with the new board members in ensuring that there is peace in their various regions to enable the board deliver on its mandate.

They also congratulated President Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and commended him in his fight against corruption and insecurity with a promise to continually work with him in his quest to develop the Niger Delta.

