Muhammadu Buhari: A legacy on marble

By Tony Nwankwo

The Muhammadu Buhari Enduring Legacy (MBEL) Network holds its 2nd National Conference in Abuja on Tuesday, September, 10, 2019.

In a press statement, the group described their mission as means to spread the faith of Buhari’s long term assignment, with a vision to pursue dreams and achieve the goal to produce a political structure, a Buhari ideology that will live forever Speaking on the coming anniversary, the national publicity secretary, MBEL Network, Prince Chris Agbai, said the President’s legacy speaks for itself.

“From his days as military head of State and as chairman, Petroleum Trust Fund, Buhari has been building a legacy that speaks for him.

“A visionary leader, purpose driven, and a man with a sense of direction, he believes that the “wastage” of today will be a drag on future generations. His sword of victory has been his capacity to dream about change and transformation to take Nigeria to the next level, a President no one had ever accused of stealing or diverting public funds for his own personal gains.

Buhari recently redeclared his assets, a man full of passion, he provided bail-out funds to ensure workers received their legitimate wages.

Even when states are still indebted to their workers, President Buhari has ensured that federal workers are paid promptly”, he said, adding, “I want to say that President Buhari did not come to rule Nigerians, but to serve them.

His life is beyond politics, it’s about the life of the people. President Buhari emerged at a perfect moment because God will raise a leader, according to His wishes.

“The Buhari government superintends the local government autonomy, a major break-through, that has given the rural people a voice on how they manage their affairs, where workers receive their wages as at when due, jobs are created to enhance development.

And history shows that individuals with footprints in the sand of destiny, were driven by passion for the greater good of all than to the individual. An enduring legacy Buhari will leave behind”, MBEL stated.

