Ministers expected to render performance report in December — Osinbajo

The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said all the ministers appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari will render their first performance report to the presidency in December this year.

Osinbajo disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the Annual National Management Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Management in Abuja, said the President had developed specific mandates for each ministry, which the ministers had to follow.

“The ministers are expected to render their first report of performance in December,” the vice-president told delegates at the management conference.

He further noted that studies had shown that all sectors of the Nigerian economy were suffering from endemic management failure.

According to Osinbajo, the problem of the country was is a management problem, but he was quick to state that the current government was working hard to address this challenge.

Vanguard