The Expanded Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, Engr. Musa Wada, on Monday, warned Governor Yahaya Bello that his endorsement for a second term by the state chapter of the Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria would not save him from defeat in the election.

The organisation in a statement signed by one Usman Okai Austin on behalf of its Public Communications Directorate, reminded the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate that Kogi is not a conquered territory or annex of the Miyatti Allah ancestral home.

According to the Council, the mention of Miyetti Allah is a sad and painful reminder of the unprovoked and brutal destruction of lives and properties in Agatu in neighboring Benue State and Ogani – Enigu, Kogi State in 2018.

It also recalled with nostalgia the violent abduction, torturing and subsequent gruesome murder of a traditional ruler in Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State and the mass killings, rapings, and arson in Nimbo, Enugu State, in 2018, saying these havocs by Miyatti Allah are still fresh in the people’s memory.

The statement reads: The expanded campaign council of the Peoples’ Democratic Party in Kogi State and the Engr. Musa Wasa campaign organisation welcomes the endorsement of the second term ambition of outgoing governor, Yahaya Bello by not less a group but the Kogi State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.

“The Council notes that whereas it is the prerogative of the Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress to shop for and purchase endorsements wherever available, it is imperative for the party and its flag-bearer to realize that Kogites are freeborn and that Kogi State is not a conquered territory or an annex of the ancestral homeland of the Miyetti Allah.

“For the sake of history and posterity, the Council fully acknowledges that whereas the Miyetti Allah is a trade group that has a lot counting in its favour, the group also comes along with baggages which are troubling and of grave concern to the good people of Kogi State.

“The campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi State wished that the Kogi State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria remains apolitical but in consideration of the reality that some elements in the group have chosen to be meddlesome, notice is hereby conveyed to the All Progressives’ Congress that eligible voters in Kogi state are predominantly the youth, men and women of Kogi State.

“The Council, therefore, wishes to remind the ruling All Progressives Congress that to the unbowed youth of Kogi State, the mention of Miyetti Allah is a sad and painful reminder of the unprovoked and brutal destruction of lives and properties in Agatu in neighboring Benue State and Ogani – Enigu, Kogi State in 2018.

“We equally remind the All Progressives Congress that to the indomitable men of Kogi State, the mention of Miyetti Allah is a rude and shocking reminder of the violent abduction, torturing and subsequent gruesome murder of a traditional ruler in Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State in 2018.

“We finally remind the All Progressives Congress that to the irrepressible women of Kogi State, the mention of Miyetti Allah has so far remained a disrespectful reminder of the mass killings, rapings, and arson that was visited on the people of Nimbo in neighboring Enugu State in 2018.”

Vanguard