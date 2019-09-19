Jilted man commits suicide in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman, Lagos

The lifeless body of a 25-year-old man was found Wednesday evening, in his one-room apartment at 56, Modele street, in Surulere area of Lagos.

The deceased, Kehinde Muse, was said to have gulped down a bottle of insecticide, sniper because his girlfriend left him for another man.

Moments before carrying out the act, he was said to have sent a text message to his ex-girlfriend, Damilola Animasaun, threatening to take his life if she did not return to him.

A friend to the deceased who simply gave his name as Jimoh, said “ he loved Damilola dearly. In fact, he had boasted to everyone who knew them together that he was going to marry her. He did everything within his capability to satisfy her. They have been going out for close to two years.

“But in the month of May, Damilola told him she was no longer interested in the relationship. He begged her to stay, saying he was not sure he could live one month without her in his life. She hung on for two weeks.

But all of a sudden, she stopped picking his calls. It was rumored that Dami, as she is fondly called, left Kehinde, for another man because of money. When Kehinde heard it, he was pained. We did not know he could to this extent of taking his own life because of his love for a girl.

“It was when he died that we checked his phone as found the text he sent to her earlier, threatening to kill himself if Dami did not return to him”.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, who confirmed the incident, said, “ When 21-year-old Rasheedat Damilola Animashaun, the deceased ex-girlfriend, received the text message where the deceased informed her that he would take his life since she decided to quit the relationship, she promptly informed his family about the text. His family members rushed to his house, met his door closed. They broke the door and found him unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital but unable to make it. His corpse has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy”.

Vanguard News