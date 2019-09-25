Terrorists aligned to the so-called Islamic State group have executed one of the six aid workers abducted in northeast Nigeria in July, the charity group, Action Against Hunger, said Wednesday.

“The armed group holding captive an employee of Action Against Hunger (ACF), two drivers and three health ministry personnel, had executed a hostage,” the Paris-based organisation said in a statement.

“Action Against Hunger condemns in the strongest terms this assassination and urgently calls for the release of the hostages,” it added, giving no more details on the identity of the victim.

The charity said it was “extremely concerned and is fully mobilised to ensure that the remaining hostages are quickly and safely reunited with their families”.

The six Nigerian aid workers — one woman and five men — were seized by terrorists affiliated to the Islamic State group during an ambush on their convoy close to the border with Niger on July 18.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group released a video following the abduction of the female ACF staff member pleading for the release of the hostages with her five male colleagues behind her. (AFP)

