INEC loses Taraba REC

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the death of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Taraba State, Alhaji Baba Abba Yusuf.

The commission, in a statement by its secretary, Mrs Rose Anthony, said the REC died Saturday night at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno State, where he was on admission for sometime.

As at press time, the statement added that his burial was underway in Maiduguri and that INEC was being represented at the funeral by a delegation of National and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

“Alhaji Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010. He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa states. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years”, the statement added.

