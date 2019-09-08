Implement committee’s report on TASCE, NANS urges Gov. Abiodun

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun to urgently implement the report of the fact-finding committee on the crisis rocking the state-owned Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu.

Mr Azeez Adeyemi, the National Public Relations Officer of the association, made the appeal in a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta.

Adeyemi noted that the crisis, which had affected academic activities in the school, had put the students at the receiving end, thus having negative effect on their educational pursuit.

He, however, appealed to all the parties involved in the crisis to allow peace to reign in the institution.

“We have carried out some investigations and we have discovered that Gov. Dapo Abiodun had set up a fact-finding committee on the issues confronting the institution and that the committee had since submitted its report.

“As a result of the crisis, the institution has been unable to matriculate students for a couple of years now.

“We learnt that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had frowned at the development and that it had issued a Sept. 16 ultimatum for the institution to matriculate the new students.

“We also learnt that failure to comply with the directive of JAMB may cause the institution a de-accreditation.

“As students’ leaders, we will not toy with the convenience of our colleagues in their different campuses and neither will we toy with anything that may threaten the continued existence of the institution,” he said.

Adeyemi, who said that the institution had scheduled its matriculation for Sept. 9, added that any plan to disrupt the exercise would be resisted by NANS.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institution had been embroiled in crisis for more than two years over non-payment of salaries running to 48 months to the members of staff.

