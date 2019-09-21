Imo erupts in jubilation as Ihedioha wins

By Chidi Nkwopara

It was massive jubilation yesterday, in Imo State, when news of the validation of Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s election was confirmed by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, GEPT.

The Tribunal had earlier in the week, announced that it was moving its sitting to Abuja, where it would also deliver judgment.

Several musical groups and party faithful were seen as they sang victory songs.

All the major streets in Owerri municipality were taken over by jubilant citizens, who thanked God for seeing them through what they termed “the bad rubbish we experienced in the past eight years”.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Udokwu, commended members of the Tribunal for doing justice to the matter.

“I must thank members of the Tribunal for delivering Justice in the matter. I am wonderfully happy about the outcome of the legal tussle. Like our Lord Jesus Christ said on the cross, it is finished”, Dr. Udokwu said.

In his own reaction a United States of America based attorney, Mr. Stanley Ozuzu, said he is elated by the decision of the Tribunal.

“I am elated that the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal upheld the election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha. I see the opinion as a very sound and thorough judgment”, Ozuzu said.

He recalled that “the majority of Imo citizenry voted enmass for Governor Emeka Ihedioha because of his track records and noble agenda to liberate from the ineptitude and unreasonable policies of the failed Rochas Okorocha administration”.

Ozuzu then appealed to Governor Ihedioha to “continue on the good work he is doing for the state”.