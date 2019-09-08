Breaking News
Translate

Hajj: Heavy torrential rain affects Max Air craft

On 9:14 amIn Newsby

Max Air Ltd has said that heavy torrential rain with unstable winds affected its aircraft Boeing 747-400 registered 5N-DBK coming from Jeddah at the time of arrival in Minna , Niger.

pilgrim, Muslim, Sallah, Daura Emir, Eid- el- Kabir
Muslim pilgrims pray outside the Namirah mosquee at Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the Saudi holy city of Mecca, as the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage approaches on August 10, 2019. – Arafat is the site where Muslims believe the Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon about 14 centuries ago after leading his followers on the pilgrimage. The ultra-conservative kingdom, which is undergoing dramatic social and economic reforms, has mobilised vast resources for the six-day journey, one of the five pillars of Islam. (Photo AFP)

In a statement issued by Cpt. Ibrahim Dill, Director Flight Operation, Max Air Ltd in Abuja, said that the instrument landing system at the airport was epileptic with unreliable signals.

“our pilots executed air approach, using their wealth of experience and knowledge of the terrain and environment to safe landing and stop on the runway, during which one of the engines slightly brushed the runway.

Ethiopian crash captain untrained on 737 MAX simulator, says colleague(Opens in a new browser tab)

“This is due to complex landing maneuvers occasioned by the strong downdraft, but the aircraft did not crash nor skid off the runaway. Aircraft was taxied safely to the airport terminal and passengers disembarked without any problem.

“All required reports of the minor incident have been filed. Officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) have inspected both the aircraft and runaway and are satisfied, “ it said.

Max Air Ltd reiterated its commitment to providing safe and efficient services within the confines of Nigerian and International Aviation Regulation (NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.