Gov. Yahaya lauds tribunal judgment

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has described the tribunal judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as an affirmation of the president’s overwhelming victory at the 2019 elections.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ismaila Misilli, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in Gombe on Thursday.

“On behalf of all the APC family in Gombe State, I join numerous well wishers and lovers of democracy in Nigeria and the world over to rejoice with our dear president, Muhammadu Buhari.

“I also congratulate the leadership of our great party for the tribunal judgemnt.

”This is indeed a victory for democracy and confirmation of the mandate freely given to the president by the overwhelming majority of the populace.

“We in Gombe State are particularly elated with the unanimous judgment,’’ the governor said.

He also commended the judiciary for serving justice through transparent justice delivery which he said would help to deepen the judicial process in Nigeria.(NAN)

