Sen. Kola Balogun (PDP-Oyo South) on Monday expressed confidence that Gov. Seyi Makinde will perform better than his predecessors.

Balogun spoke in Ibadan at the fifth edition of the Aliwo Day.

He noted that Makinde had raised the bar in governance in the state within his 100 days in office through monumental achievements.

According to him, the achievements of the governor within 100 days had surpassed what his predecessors achieved within the same period.

“Makinde has prioritized people’s welfare, most especially workers in the state by paying their salaries on the 25th of every month.

“Also are payment of 100 percent gratuities to pensioners, cancellation of N3,000 fees in public schools as well as provision of free exercise and textbooks for students in public schools.

“He has increased workers’ car/housing loans, ensure payments of bursary awards for law students and rehabilitated schools and hospitals among others, ’’ he stated.

Balogun assured the people of the state that the administration would pay more attention to health, education, security, and empowerment of women and youths.

He also promised his constituents that effective and responsive representation would be his watchword at the Senate.

The lawmaker also promised to attract federal projects to his constituency.

Source: NAN

