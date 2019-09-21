Gov. Bello greatly misunderstood – Ohikere

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The secretary, Kogi All Progressive Congress, Media committee of the campaign organization for November governorship election, Dr. Tom Ohikere has said that the perception of Governor Yahaya Bello’s performance is at variance with the realities on ground.

Ohikere who stated this during a courtesy call on the Kogi NUJ Chairman, Momohjimoh Adeiza, noted that Bello’s government has invested hugely in infrastructure and human capital development.

“The constructive engagement of youth in the state has greatly reduced unemployment and youth restiveness, which was a great challenge to the state in the past.

“The performance rating of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration is at variance with the realities on ground. I have gone round the state and I discovered that the governor has done very well in the provision of critical infrastructures which have direct bearing on the people of the state.





“Look at the rice mill at Ejigba. It is the biggest in North Central Nigeria. The Mill I understand is going to generate over 5,000 direct and indirect employment to the people of the state. This is commendable.

“In the area of security, the governor has also done very well. Kogi today is one of the safest state in Nigeria. Incidences of kidnapping and other violent crimes have been reduced to the barest minimum by this administration.”

Dr. Ohikere called for massive support for the governor’s reelection bid, saying that the state would be better for it.

Responding, Chairman of Kogi NUJ, Momohjimoh Adeiza, promised the support of the working journalists in the state to enable him succeed in his new appointment.

The chairman called for synergy between his committee and the journalists in the state, saying that it is the only way the achievements of the government can be showcased to the outside world.

VANGUARD