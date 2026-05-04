Ajaka apologises to Ex-Gov Bello, calls for unity

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Former Kogi State governorship candidate, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, has publicly apologised to former Governor Yahaya Bello, urging reconciliation, unity, and renewed focus on the progress of Kogi State.

Ajaka, who contested the November 2023 governorship election under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), made the appeal in a statement issued on Monday, where he reflected on the political tensions that followed the election.

He acknowledged that the contest led to strained relationships and divisions, particularly between him and the former governor.

“The political disagreement between me and the then Governor of Kogi State was marked by strong differences driven by passion and commitment rather than personal animosity,” he said.

Ajaka added that in the interest of peace and development, he found it necessary to extend a hand of reconciliation.

“Where my actions or words may have caused offence, I profoundly apologise in the spirit of reconciliation,” he stated.

He said he had chosen to move forward without resentment, stressing the importance of healing and collective progress in the state.

The former SDP candidate also appreciated his supporters across Kogi State, including elders, youths, and political associates, for their backing during the 2023 election.

He paid tribute to supporters who lost their lives during the electioneering period, describing their sacrifice as significant and deserving of remembrance.

Ajaka urged political actors and citizens to prioritise unity over division, noting that peace and stability must take precedence over political ambition.

“At this critical point in our state’s journey, no ambition or contest is greater than the peace and collective advancement of Kogi State,” he said.

His remarks come days after announcing his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of his expected bid for the Kogi East senatorial seat.