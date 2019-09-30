Flood: Anambra communities send distress calls to NEMA

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- COMMUNITIES affected by flood in Anambra East and Anambra West local government areas of Anambra State have sent distress calls to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to rescue them from the raging flood in the area.

Executive Secretary of SEMA, Chief Paul Odenigbo said the agency received such distress calls from Enugu-Otu Aguleri, Okpunando, Aguleri, Miata, Umueze, and Eziagulu Otu.

Following the concern raised by the affected people, officials of SEMA had visited the communities to access the situation of things.

“The situation of things, particularly in Eziagulu Otu is pathetic as majority of the buildings have been submerged by the flood,” he said.

He explained that SEMA had created 28 emergency shelters in safe places to hold displaced persons and urged those affected to move into the emergency shelters, assuring that they would be taken care of there.

Odenigbo regretted that most of the affected persons preferred staying with their relatives in the upland rather than move into holding centres, despite adequate preparations made for them.

Meanwhile, authorities of Community Secondary School, Umu Oba Anam, yesterday called on the state government to relocate the students of the school to a suitable environment following flooding that submerged the school..

Vice principal of the school, Mrs. Victoria Akpuoye said the school had been shut down and the students moved to the town hall.

She, however, argued that space was not ideal for effective teaching and learning and pleaded with the appropriate authorities to come to the aid of the school, recalling that last year’s flooding destroyed the school’s laboratory and many valuables.

Also, a farmer, Mr. Simon Kaodili said the floodwaters destroyed many farmlands and homes.

“Our crops, including rice, yam and cassava have all been ravaged by flood. Our rice, which was not due for harvesting had to be harvested earlier than expected, resulting in poor production.

“We could get only 20 bags of rice compared to previous season when we harvested rice in large quantities of 100 bags or more,” Kaodili said.

