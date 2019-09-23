Unity Bank Plc headquarters in Lagos was engulfed in flames on Monday. The fire which started early hours of this morning has been brought under control by the fire service. The source of the fire remains unknown.

In a statement, the bank said: “We regret to inform the public that there was a fire incident on one of the floors of our Head Office building early this morning.

“The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained but the fire service has intervened and has brought the situation under control. While the extent of damage is being assessed, we are happy to note that there was no casualty or loss of life as a result of the incident. From current observations, however, the Banking Hall and other strategic business areas were not affected”.

Furthermore, the bank said: “We are grateful to all the Agencies and volunteers that supported in bringing the incident under control. Further developments regarding the incident will be communicated as it unfolds”.

Vanguard News