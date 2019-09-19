FG unfolds plans for job creation

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Marvelos Anthony

The Federal government says it has begun several entrepreneurship skill programs to stem the tide of unemployment in the country.

Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi disclosed this on Thursday when the delegates of the Nassarawa State All Progressive Congress (APC) Committee paid him a working courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

He said such programs are embedded in the technology incubation and innovation system developed by the Ministry to assist start-ups nurture their businesses from small to medium and large-scale enterprises.

He appealed to the party elders to encourage young Nigerians to embrace science subjects, adding that the future lies in science and technology.

He noted that it is through science and technology that the youths can take advantage and benefit maximally from the incubation technology being promoted in several incubation centers across the country.

‘‘Even though the study of humanity and social science is good, there is need for the youths to also venture into the sciences. I think it is time that we begin to focus the attention of our children towards reading sciences subject for that is the future of the world.

‘‘There are several opportunities in the Ministry of Science and Technology which can only be maximally harnessed by the youths who study Sciences,’’ he added.

Earlier, the Deputy Chairman of APC Aliyu Yakubu Barde said the party deemed it fit and proper to show its support and solidarity to him on his appointment as Minister of State and also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for granting him the opportunity to be part of the team to carry the nation to the next level.

The secretary of the party, Mr. Aliyu Bello on his part commended the Minister of State for his dedication to duties and his loyalty to his superiors as testified by his antecedents in Nasarawa State.

He urged him to maintain the cordial working relationship between him and the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.