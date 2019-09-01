Fed commissioner promises drastic changes for IDPs

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE new Federal Commissioner at the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, Senator Basheer Mohammed, has promised to take drastic measures aimed at improving the lives of IDPs, in the country.

Mohammed, a former lawmaker representing Kano Central Senatorial District, was recently appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new Federal Commissioner at the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

Speaking to members of staff on his resumption, the new Federal Commissioner, urged staff to be prepared for drastic improvement in the discharge of their duties going forward.

Upon resumption, Mohammed tasked all Heads of Departments/Division and Units to tackle the current situations and challenges facing IDPs, just as he assured that Commission would be restructured.

