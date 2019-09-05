Echoes from Sylverscreen arts’ Expo

By Japhet Davidson

Sylverscreen: THE Radisson Blu hotel Ikeja, by the nature of the place and what they offer is always a beehive of activities as people go in and out for one reason or the other, but the place was turned to a Mecca of sort last weekend as it witnessed the presence of unusual visitors who came solely for a unique art exhibition tagged Expo, a group exhibition by six contemporary artist put together by Sylverscreenarts, an Ikeja based artist.

The group exhibition coming on the heels of a successful hosting of group exhibition last year tagged Identity at the same venue which featured works of six contemporary artists opened on the 29th of August and ended on September 1st at Radisson blu hotel Ikeja Lagos.

The exhibiting artists: Amazing Ekeh, Doris Komla, Toju Clarke, Akpoo Mngohol Bur, Justice Nkpee Baritonla and Okeke Kingsley Chinedu known as Koke Xavier all gave testimony of why they are into arts despite all the other lucrative jobs available.

Sylverscreen exhibition featured magnificent works of six artists, three males and three females that enabled art lovers experience Art, poetry, installation, sculpture and the use of modern technology in another special way.

As the name of the exhibition Expo, it was indeed a platform to expose the artists and their works to the world. This, the guests and audience did not miss out as a critical look at the works shows the creative ingenuity, style of the artists. The works actually speak volumes of people that want to make name in the art business, a trait that made the curator to assemble them for the show.

Apart from the works displayed, one special attraction of the exhibition was the stiff competition between the three male artists and their three female counterparts. Ordinarily, it was not intended, but as in every outing like that there is always that silent battle between the males and females, and in this exhibition it was not ruled out.

The Curator, Ifeanyichukwu Oraemeka stated that “the exhibition presented by SylverscreenArts, features works of six Nigeria contemporary artists in an interesting mix and represents a wide spectrum of aesthetic, conceptual perspectives and creativity.”

On his part, the Director of Sylverscreenarts, Sylvester Aguddah “the exhibition was part of our mission at sylverscreenarts to promote creative minds and showcase their works to the world. AFRICA has got a lot of hidden talents. So it gives us great joy to share with the world these young talents.

“Each of these young Artists have developed their skills over the years. Their mediums and styles are unique, each telling a story of the “today African stories”.

“We are proud to share with you works of theses amazing Artist and I am sure your visit will be worth the time. I commend and thank our sponsors Radisson blu hotel Ikeja Lagos for their continuous love and support for creativity,” he added.

The exhibition closed with a Cocktail event on Sunday 1st September 2019 with a Cocktail event which opened with a Spoken Word Performance on Mental Health by Doris Komla, one of the exhibiting artists

