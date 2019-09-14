DR Congo ex-health minister arrested over Ebola funds

…Denies any wrongdoing

Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo have arrested a former health minister of the country for allegedly mismanaging funds allocated for the Ebola epidemic.

Oly Ilunga resigned as health minister in July after being stripped of responsibility for the fight against Ebola.

According to BBC Africa, Police said they detained him because they had information that he intended to evade legal proceedings and leave the country.

Ilunga, however, denies any wrongdoing.

In his July resignation letter, Dr Ilunga criticised the World Health Organisation’s plan to use an unlicensed vaccine against Ebola.

There was a shortage in supply of the previous vaccine and health experts argued another vaccine, which had not been widely tested, should be used.

Dr Ilunga said the previous vaccine was the only one with clinically proven effectiveness.

BBC reported he also criticised the decision to remove him as head of the Ebola response team, and replace him by a committee which he said had interfered with his work.

Foreign donors have provided more than $150m (£120m) to combat Ebola in Dr Congo where more than 2,000 people have died since the start of the current outbreak.

