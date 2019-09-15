Delta APC hails Obire’s return

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ward 5, Ovu, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State has commended the Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA, governorship candidate in the last general elections, Dr. O’Diakpo Obire, for his return to the APC, with his supporters across the state.

APC Ward chairman, Chief Ukavwe Anibor, the exco and notable party leaders while receiving Obire at the party’s Ward 05 Secretariat in Ovu, applauded his decision to return to the party, adding that Obire is a political asset that would boost the strength of APC in Ethiope East LGA and Delta State at large.

According to the Chairman, on June 26, 2018, Dr. O’Diakpo Obire who was then a bonafide card-carrying member and a frontline governorship aspirant of the APC, announced his decision in a press statement to quit the party due to what he described as “protracted and intractable rancour“ between two factions that rocked the party over the control of its leadership in the state.

The major highlight of the event of his return to the party was the revalidation of his membership of All Progressives Congress, APC. Thereafter, he was formally welcomed back by all members into the party.

Dr. Obire in his response, said he returned to the party after a brief sabbatical to run the governorship race on the platform of Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA, pointing out that in the last elections he ensured his supporters across the state voted President Muhammadu Buhari and the Delta Central APC senatorial candidate, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo – Agege.

Obire commended members of the Ovu Ward 05 APC exco and leaders for the warm reception accorded him and his supporters, promising to remain steadfast in the party and contribute his quota to the growth of the party in Delta State.