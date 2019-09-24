Breaking News
CNS canvasses sustained information, intelligence sharing between IOCs and security agencies 

On 7:27 pm

By Evelyn Usman

The Chief of the Naval Staff, CNS Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, today,  charged International Oil Companies in the country  to ensure sustained information and intelligence sharing with security agencies towards a secured operating environment in the Niger Delta.

visit: Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Iba,s presenting a souvenir to the Managing Director, ENI NIgeria Ltd, Mr Lorenzo Fiorillo, during his courtesy visit to Naval Headquarters, Abuja, yesterday.

He gave the charge during a courtesy visit on him by the Managing Director of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, Mr Lorenzo Fiorillo.

He however, expressed concern over the use of illegally sourced petroleum products by some oil industry operators; an action he said violated global best practices.

He commended Agip for the existing collaboration between it  and the Nigerian Navy, particularly , for the  provision of berthing facilities  to  Nigerian Navy ships.

According to the CNS, “with the sustained induction of new ships into the NN inventory, provision of berthing facilities will   enable the Nigerian Navy respond adequately to threats in the maritime environment”, he said,  assuring that the NN would continue to collaborate with Agip and support its operations.

Earlier in his remarks,  Fiorillo appreciated the concern of the CNS over the practice of patronizing illegally sourced petroleum products by some oil companies, pledging that Agip would collaborate with the Navy  to stamp out the practice. He also commended the NN for the improved security situation in the maritime domain and extended an invitation to the NN to participate in a one-day workshop on Security and Human Rights being organized by the company and slated for October 14, in Abuja.

He explained that the workshop was designed to raise awareness on the issues of human rights and the threat factors in Security Management System, adding that it would draw participants from senior management staff of relevant oil companies, security agencies and the National Human Rights Commission.

Mr Fiorillo reiterated that the workshop would  facilitate interaction and enhance the knowledge of concerned authorities and personnel on how to carry out their duties professionally and in line with international human rights standards and regulations.

